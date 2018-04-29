Kolkata: Director of film on S P Mookerjee to move HC, police say ‘no ban’

The Kolkata Police, however, said there was no ban from the government on the film. The Kolkata Police, however, said there was no ban from the government on the film.

The director of a film based on the life of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee is planning to move the high court after a number of cinema hall owners across the state “refused to screen it under pressure from local administration and police”.

The Kolkata Police, however, said there was no ban from the government on the film.

Danga — The Riot, which stars former FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan as Mookerjee, is about the 1946 riots and the role played by the Jan Sangh founder. It also features a poem penned by Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi, and has been released in Bihar, Jharkhand, Agartala and Assam.

Director Milan Bhowmik said the film was scheduled to be screened in 103 movie halls across the state after its release on April 27. However, he said he received numerous calls from cinema hall owners, refusing to screen his movie.

“I will move Calcutta High Court on the matter on Monday. Despite certificate from CBFC my film has been blocked from screening. About 103 single screens cine halls were to run my film, but they refused to screen it under political pressure at the last moment. The theatre owners informed me that they have been asked to stop screening the movie by local administration,” he said.

The Kolkata Police denied Bhowmik’s claims, tweeting, “The claims of the director of “ Danga” about the film not being allowed to release in WB are absolutely false. The Govt hasn’t banned the film. The onus is on theatres to screen it or not. Any threats can be reported to police…”

Krishna Daga, President of Eastern India Motion Pictures and main booker for the film, told The Sunday Express that cinema hall owners did not receive anything in writing.

“… they (cinema hall owners) were asked by some officials, including police, to stop screening the film. Officials considered it sensitive, especially at a time when panchayat polls are on. Exhibitors are not ready to screen the movie now,” he said.

Owner of the Lila cinema hall in Baruipur, Bijoy Das, said his theatre had stopped screening the movie at the last minute.

“We are here to run our business. What if our properties are damaged during the screening? Who will compensate? After our staff received calls from local administrative office and were alerted by police over the controversy surrounding the movie, we decided to stop its screening,” he said.

The local police denied that they had pressured the movie hall. As per sources, posters of the film in the cinema hall were also taken down.

Responding to a report on the issue by a news channel, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said, “Expected better India Today. U are fuelling RSS hate speech by parroting only the director’s version. Timing: weeks before Panchayat elections in #Bengal The film is titled Danga: The Riot. 1946 Calcutta Killings. Blatant RSS spin saying it’s a film on Dr SPM.”

Bhowmik drew a parallel to the nationwide release of Padmaavat, pointing out that the state government had provided police protection to cinema halls screening the controversial movie. He claimed that he went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but was not allowed to do so.

Calling the situation “unfortunate”, state RSS spokesperson Biplab Roy questioned if there was “Talibani rule” in the state.

“It is very unfortunate that a film based of Syama Prasad Mookerjee cannot be shown in West Bengal. This is like insulting history and trying to suppress truth. Has Bengal become Pakistan? Is there a Talibani rule here?” he said.

