Kolkata: Departmental inquiry initiated against ASI after video of dance goes viral

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a police officer after a video of him dancing in Hirapur police station went viral.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishna Sadhan Mondal, it was learnt, was celebrating his transfer to Chittaranjan police station at the time the video was shot on December 2, his last day at Hirapur station. Both stations fall under the jurisdiction of Asansol- Durgapur Police Commiserate in the newly created Burdwan (West) district.

Commissioner of Asansol- Durgapur Police Commiserate, Laxmi Narayan Meena, told reporters, “The police officer concerned has been closed and departmental enquiry has been ordered on the entire event.”

In the video, Mondal was seen dancing to the song “Tukur Tukur Dekhte Ho Kya” while his colleagues cheered.

He was in police uniform and was carrying his service revolver oh his person when he was dancing.

Apparently, he was not aware that someone was shooting a video of him at the time.

