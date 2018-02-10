Dance teacher held for molesting Class II student in Kolkata

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

A dance teacher at a prominent convent school in Kolkata was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class II student over the past two months.

Soumen Rana, 27, was detained amid a violent protest by parents outside the school, which left two police officers injured. “The accused has been arrested under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and the POCSO Act following a complaint by the victim’s father,” said Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy. The girl’s parents have also alleged that the school principal did not believe their complaint initially.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told a TV channel, “We have already set guidelines for schools to follow. We will see if the guidelines were followed or not in this case.”

