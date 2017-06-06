Kolkata: CU cancels Bengali Hons exam after questions were ‘repeated’

Calcutta University authorities on Monday cancelled the fourth paper of the Bengali Honours examination after complaints that some questions from the third paper had been repeated.

According to Pro Vice-Chancellor (academic affairs) Swagata Sen, the exam was cancelled after reports of questions repeating came in from several colleges.

Sen said the re-examination would be held after July 10. University authorities have also set up a three-member committee to look into the matter.

“The questions of the third paper of Bengali Honours exam were mistakenly printed in the fourth paper. As soon as we received such reports, we cancelled the examination,” Professor Sen said.

Sen added that a three-member committee comprising the registrar, dean of arts and head of Bengali department has been set up to probe the matter.

