Kolkata: Couple confronts group for ‘drinking in public’, assaulted

A married couple was allegedly beaten up by miscreants, in Bidhannagar on Saturday night, for protesting against them allegedly consuming liquor and raising a ruckus in public. The husband, who did not wish to be identified, lodged a complaint against five persons on Sunday, alleging that they had beaten him and his wife up for protesting against their liquor consumption at Sukantanagar under Biddhannagar South police station.

He further alleged the miscreants were followers of Ward 36 councillor in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Prabir Sardar. Police have started a probe, but no arrests have been made so far.

“These miscreants consume liquor in public. Last night, they were shouting a lot after getting drunk. I came out of my house to protest, but they beat me up. My wife came to rescue me, but she was attacked as well. They even molested her,” the man said, adding he received injuries to his forehead.