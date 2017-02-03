Kundu murder case: Kolkata cops summon suspended ED official, agency starts internal probe

Suspended Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Manoj Kumar has been summoned by Kolkata Police to Lalbazar on Friday morning in connection with footage of him allegedly checking into a Delhi hotel with the wife of the prime accused in the Rose Valley chit fund case.

“He has been asked to appear for interrogation tomorrow,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg. Sources said the city police have maintained that they had chanced upon leads indicating a “proximity” between Kumar, who was investigating officer in the case, and Subhra Kundu, wife of prime accused Gautam Kundu, while investigating a case related to “demonetisation”.

Sources said the police are also investigating whether Subhra had “benefited” from her alleged proximity with Kumar. Meanwhile, the ED has written to the police seeking a detailed report of the case — including a copy of the FIR — to aid in their internal investigation, said sources. The department wants to know how a case related to “scrap notes” is attached to a multi-crore scam. On Wednesday, a team from Delhi ED allegedly reached the office of their counterparts in Kolkata to examine files related to the investigations conducted by Kumar.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to sources, central agencies would also be investigating the “intention” behind the footage, and the “source” it was procured from.

Speaking to the press outside the ED office on Thursday, Kumar said he had turned up on his own accord to “cooperate”.

Meanwhile, the city police grilled Subhra at her South City apartment for the second time on Thursday about her “closeness” with Kumar, and the extent of his role in “helping her siphon Rs 15 crore”.

She was also asked which places she may have travelled to with Kumar, other than Delhi. Subhra was head of the jewellery business of the Rose Valley Group, and had acted in many movies produced by the firm. A folder titled “Madam Rose Valley” was recovered from a hard disk seized from a chartered accountancy firm on Mango Lane during raids by Kolkata Police on Wednesday.

According to sources, Subhra had on Wednesday told police that she was merely exchanging information with ED officials “for the sake of investigation”.