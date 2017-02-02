Kolkata cops grill Kundu’s wife in Rs 15 crore fraud case

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Kolkata Police on Wednesday interrogated Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley chit fund case prime accused Gautam Kundu. She was interrogated at her apartment in Jadavpur in south Kolkata. The move came a day after footage emerged purportedly showing her checking into a New Delhi hotel with an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the Rose Valley chit fund case.

The Kolkata Police, meanwhile, maintained that they were investigating charges that Subhra had siphoned off Rs 15 crore. The purported video emerged as part of this investigation.

“A team went to her place, met her and interrogated her as part of the probe. We will soon be calling her to Lalbazar (police headquarters) for interrogation,” said a senior police officer.

According to sources, the interrogation lasted for about two hours. Subhra is learnt to have been questioned on her association with ED official Manoj Kumar.

“Manoj and Subhra had exchanged text messages and were in touch over phone. The evidence shows that Subhra had been taking advice from him to park money in the name of bogus companies. Two folders named “Rose Valley” and “Madam Rose Valley” was found at a firm at Mango lane,” a police officer told The Indian Express. Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar too was called by his superiors at the CGO complex, the ED office in Kolkata.

As per sources, Kumar’s mobile phone and bank account records would be examined and he has been asked to explain the purpose of his visit to Delhi the day the purported footage was recorded.

“I have asked them to scrutinise my file,” Manoj Kumar said, while exiting the CGO complex on Wednesday.

Kumar maintained that Subhra was helping him in the investigation.