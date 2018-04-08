Kolkata: Congress workers protest against Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress’ RS candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and other party leaders in Kolkata on Thursday. (Subham Dutta) Congress’ RS candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and other party leaders in Kolkata on Thursday. (Subham Dutta)

Congress workers on Saturday protested against the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi for representing the Mamata Banerjee government in the Supreme Court in the hearing on panchayat poll-related violence.

Singhvi, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha with TMC support, had on Friday appeared before the Supreme Court as counsel for the state government, opposing the BJP’s demand for deployment of central forces to ensure free and fair polls. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea by the West Bengal Congress president, who also sought deployment of central forces for the elections.

Congress workers, carrying black flags, on Saturday surrounded the entrance of Tollygunge Club where Singhvi was to attend an event.

“The Congress worker fighting at the grassroot level is being killed, maimed, beaten and torched by TMC. Did Singhvi take the workers into account when he represented this government in court?” asked Riju Ghoshal, Congress spokesperson and a Calcutta High Court lawyer. ENS

