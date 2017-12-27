Kolkata: Congress protests against proposed FRDI Bill

Congress supporters protest in front of the RBI office in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta Congress supporters protest in front of the RBI office in Kolkata on Tuesday. Subham Dutta

The Congress on Tuesday staged protests against the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017, including a demonstration outside the RBI office in Kolkata. Led by former state unit president Pradeep Bhattacharya, Congress workers took out a rally in south Kolkata demanding scraping of the Bill, while another section of workers led by Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty staged a demonstration outside the regional office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The workers also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the bank office.

Chakraborty said the Bill is aimed at benefiting the rich by taking away hard-earned money from the poor.

“This Bill has been proposed to put pressure on common people. They will lose their hard-earned money if this Bill gets passed in Parliament. We want the Centre to scrap the Bill, and our movement will continue till our demands are met. This government is not concerned about the poor. It is only looking after the interests of the rich…,” he said.

