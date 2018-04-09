Kolkata: Intellectuals rally against communal violence

At the rally in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul) At the rally in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Intellectuals in Kolkata on Sunday took out a rally to protest rising communal violence in the state. While the rally was also attended by Left parties, no party flag was raised.

The rally, intended to spread the message of communal harmony, was taken out from Esplanade to Rabindra Sadan.

Film director Tarun Majumdar, poet Shankha Ghosh, playwright Rudraprasad Sengupta, educationist Pabitra Sarkar and a host of writers, artists, teachers and professors participated and condemned religious polarisation in society. The rally was taken out in the backdrop of communal violence in Ranigunj and Asansol, triggered by Ram Navami processions.

“I felt it was important for me to make my presence felt in today’s rally, because there should a strong protest against what is going on in the state. We generally do not take part in such rallies, but there comes a time when we are left with no other choice but to come out and raise our voice,” Majumdar said.

Echoing the same, Sengupta said, “We have always had a tradition of co-existence. We have always seen Hindus and Muslims have lunch together and this has been our tradition. But some people are trying to disrupt this harmony, which will affect the common people.”

Veteran CPM leader Shyamal Chakraborty said, “This is not a political rally, but a spontaneous protest by members of the civil society against the communal onslaught on the people of the state. We had extended our support to this rally and have come here register our protest.”

Meanwhile, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh took a dig at the intellectuals, saying they have no connect with the masses.

“These intellectuals have a tendency to participate in such rallies. They have come out in the open to protect their existence. But why are they silent on the political violence in the state? This will not have any effect on the masses and they have no connect with them,” he said.

