Kolkata: Clash outside state BJP HQ, case registered

Kolkata Police registered a suo-motu case against unknown persons in connection with the clash between BJP and TMC workers that took place Tuesday evening in Kolkata.

The TMC had protested outside BJP state office against the arrest of Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Around 12 people were injured and a few vehicles were damaged. Sources said the case does not mention any names. Instead, the complaint said two political parties had clashed in Murlidhar Sen Lane.

“A case has been registered under sections143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of IPC”, said Vineet Goyal, ACP (I).