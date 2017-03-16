Kolkata: Charred body of man found at Bhawanipore flat

POLICE RECOVERED the charred body of a man from his flat in Bhawanipore area on Ashutosh Mukherjee Road on Wednesday. It is yet to be ascertained if Madan Prasad Gupta, the deceased, had set himself afire or it was an accident, police said.

According to sources, the fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building around 2.50 pm.

“No suicide note has been found. We are investigating the matter,” said a police official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now