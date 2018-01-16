Kolkata: CBI seizes Rs 2.15 crore from Union agri official

The agency found documents related to post office deposits worth Rs 32 lakh, of properties worth crores in New Delhi, Kolkata and cities in Bihar and Jharkhand, details of bank deposits worth Rs 44 lakh and fixed deposits worth Rs 5 lakh (Representational Image) The agency found documents related to post office deposits worth Rs 32 lakh, of properties worth crores in New Delhi, Kolkata and cities in Bihar and Jharkhand, details of bank deposits worth Rs 44 lakh and fixed deposits worth Rs 5 lakh (Representational Image)

The CBI has recovered Rs 2.15 crore from raids conducted at the Kolkata residence of Union Agriculture Ministry employee R K Sasihar. Jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh was also seized from the residence of Sasihar, Plant Protection Officer posted in Kolkata, the agency said Monday.

The agency found documents related to post office deposits worth Rs 32 lakh, of properties worth crores in New Delhi, Kolkata and cities in Bihar and Jharkhand, details of bank deposits worth Rs 44 lakh and fixed deposits worth Rs 5 lakh. This comes as part of CBI conducting raids at 26 locations. Along with Sasihar, three employees of Kolkata-based private firms — Tanweer Rahman of ITT Shipping, Sanjay Choubey of Innovative Pest and Property Management Sciences and Anurag Tulshan of Atcorp Global Private Limited — have been booked in the case.

The search operations were conducted from Saturday till Monday in connection with alleged corruption in clearances given to agri products imported into the country. Officials said fake phytosanitary (related to the health of plants) certificates of different countries, computer hard discs and laptops have been recovered during the raids.

The CBI has alleged Sasihar was taking money from importers for allowing consignments on basis of forged phytosanitary and fumigation certificates. The agency alleged he worked in collusion with senior officials of Plant Protection Quarantine Directorate in Faridabad, also under Union agriculture ministry, and was sharing the bribes with them. The CBI had received information Sasihar was allegedly demanding and receiving bribes from importers and exporters for extending favours in giving clearances for importing commodities in violation of norms, causing a “colossal loss” to the exchequer.

According to plant quarantine rules of agriculture ministry, import of agri-based shipments from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and other countries should have fumigation and phytosanitary certificates issued by the country of origin. “Under the said rules, in case a fumigation or phytosanitary certificate is issued at any other loading point in some other country en route to India… the consignment would be subjected to a five-time penalty consequent upon arrival, in addition to paying normal fumigation charges for the consignment,” an official said.

It is alleged from June, 2017, products had been imported by a cartel of importers represented by Tulshan of Atcorp Global. The CBI has alleged that these consignments originating from Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and other countries via Turkey were not certified at the ports of origin but in Turkey enroute to Kolkata. The documents submitted along with respective bills of entry by Kolkata-based importers lacked additional declaration details, it alleged.

The CBI has claimed phytosanitary certificates were forged by Choubey of Innovative Pest and Property Management Sciences in Kolkata on instructions of Sasihar. In return, Sasihar had demanded and accepted illegal gratification from importers. The agency has listed a number of bribe amounts allegedly received by Sasihar in its FIR, which range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. It added Choubey maintained a detailed account of the entire collection of illegal gratification for Sasihar.

