Kolkata building collapse live updates: One dead, two injured in Burrabazar after dilapidated building collapses

At least one person has been killed and two injured after a portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in Burrabazar area of Kolkata. The building was located in ward 23 of the area. A family residing in the building was served notice to vacate by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation but they continued residing in the premises. The injured have been rushed to Calcutta Medical College.

Kolkata building collapse LIVE updates

1.55 pm: The building is a ground plus two structure. It was originally a ground plus one but another floor was added later. It was not immediately known if the new floor was legal and whether it had anything to do with the collapse.

1.45 pm: Rescue operations are currently underway at the building collapse site. Burrabazar is a congested locality of Kolkata and is also famous for being a wholesale hub.

