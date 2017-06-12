Kolkata boy tops JEE Advanced in eastern region

Student of Birla High School in Kolkata Debaditya Pramanik, who had topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) this year, has bagged the first position in the eastern region in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017, results of which were declared on Sunday. Pramanik, who was also the state topper in CBSE Class 12 examination this year, has achieved an all India rank of 38 in the JEE-Advanced.

“I am very happy that I could repeat my success in JEE-Advanced after doing well in my CBSE and WBJEE examinations. My parents have been always there whenever I needed them. I could not have achieved this result without their blessings and support,” he said while speaking to a Bengali news channel.

Pramanik now wants to do research in physics. “I had done well in WBJEE but I have been waiting for this result because I wanted to study in IIT. With this result, now I can pursue my goals,” he said. He attributed his success to his ability to give equal emphasis to all subjects. “I had given equal emphasis to physics, chemistry and mathematics. This could be the reason why I did well in the examinations,” he said.

