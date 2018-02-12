Kolkata book fair ends: Rs 16 lakh in sales till Saturday, 17 lakh footfall, says organiser

The crowd during the last day of the International Kolkata Book Fair on Sunday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The crowd during the last day of the International Kolkata Book Fair on Sunday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair, which concluded at 9 pm on Sunday, registered 17 lakh people till 4 pm that day and Rs 16 lakh in sales till Saturday. Making the announcement at the closing ceremony of the book fair, Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, said, “Last year, the book fair witnessed footfall of about 20 lakh people. This year, so far, it has witnessed footfall of about 17 lakh people till 4 pm today. The figure is likely to go up. Last year, books worth Rs 20 crore were sold. This year, about Rs 16 lakh in sales was registered till Saturday. The figure will definitely go up after we take today’s sales into account,” Chatterjee told reporters. He also said that the 43rd edition of the fair will be kicked off on January 19 next year.

