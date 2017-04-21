Kolkata: Blaze at Howrah factory, no casualty

Firefighters combat the blaze in Howrah on Thursday. Express Firefighters combat the blaze in Howrah on Thursday. Express

A major fire gutted a factory in Howrah on Thursday morning. Twenty fire tenders were pressed into service and took six hours to bring the blaze under control. No one was injured in the incident. According to sources, the fire broke out at around 11 am. The factory, located in Alambazar on Andul Road, manufactured plastic and thermocol products. A short circuit is suspected to be behind the blaze.

Although the factory was heavily damaged, the workers managed to escape before the fire could spread aided by inflammable material.

Plumes of smoke stretched far into the sky. The fire department personnel said the fire-fighting system at the factory was not functioning. “The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained”, said an official.

Locals alleged that the factory had witnessed a fire earlier too but no steps were taken to install adequate fire safety equipment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now