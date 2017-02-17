Kolkata: BJP inducts 22 leaders from other parties

Several politicians defected from their parties to join the BJP on Thursday. “Today 22 leaders from TMC, Congress and other parties joined our party. The leaders are mostly from north Bengal districts. Another 200 workers joined BJP in Cooch Behar district. This is a positive sign for our party and in next few months, hundreds of leaders from the ruling party as well as from the Opposition will join BJP,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP chief. Besides TMC’s Alipurduar district vice-president Atul Suba, former Congress MLA from Kalchini, Paban Lakra also joined BJP.

Ghosh slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “playing divisive politics” in the hills. “We welcome the move to create new districts but if one looks at the bigger picture, Mamata is playing divisive politics. She believes in divide and rule and therefore created 15 boards in the hills based on SC and ST categories. These boards bring people to fill TMC rallies.” said Ghosh. ENS