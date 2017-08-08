Kolkata: Bascule bridge malfunctions, stays open in morning hours

A TECHNICAL malfunction on Monday made the Bascule bridge over Hooghly in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area stay open beyond its designated hours. It was only after over six hours that the bridge — opened for around four hours every night to let ships pass — could be shut and vehicular movement begin again.

A statement by Kolkata Port Trust stated: “Due to electrical short circuit, the bridge, which was opened for vessel movement at 2.05 am, went out of commission at 2.30 am. The bridge was put in commission and opened for vehicle movement at 9.55 am.”

Earlier, the bridge used to operate day and night to facilitate vessel movement. Now, it is usually kept open only between 12 am to 4 am to avoid disruption of vehicular movement during daytime. Sources in traffic police said the technical malfunction led to traffic delays, with several vehicles being diverted.

“The bridge is an important link between Garden Reach and central and eastern Kolkata. Though it is a small bridge… it provides better connectivity to South Eastern Railway’s headquarters in Garden Reach and its central hospital…” said a traffic official.

