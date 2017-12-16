Kolkata: Art of Living teacher alleges he was denied entry in swimming club for wearing pyjamas

“We were wearing kurta-pajamas. They said you can’t enter wearing this, said you can wear dhoti but not pyjama. I can wear kurta-pyjama to a wedding. I’m sure it’s good enough for any club,” said Khurshed Batliwala. “We were wearing kurta-pajamas. They said you can’t enter wearing this, said you can wear dhoti but not pyjama. I can wear kurta-pyjama to a wedding. I’m sure it’s good enough for any club,” said Khurshed Batliwala.

An Art of Living teacher alleged that he was denied entry in a swimming club in Kolkata for wearing kurta-pyjama, as reported by news agency ANI on Saturday. The teacher, Khurshed Batliwala, claimed the people of the club told him that a person could ‘wear dhoti but not pyjama’.

“We were wearing kurta-pajamas. They said you can’t enter wearing this, said you can wear dhoti but not pyjama. I can wear kurta-pyjama to a wedding. I’m sure it’s good enough for any club,” said Khurshed Batliwala to ANI.

Earlier in June, an elderly woman from Meghalaya alleged she was asked to leave the Delhi Golf Club as she was wearing a traditional Khasi dress. “They told me, ‘Leave the dining hall, maids are not allowed.’ They were very rude. I felt ashamed and angry. I was wearing the traditional Khasi dress — Jainsem — and they told me this dress was not allowed,” the woman, Tailin Lyngdoh, said. Tailin, who is a governess, and her employer, Nivedita Barthakur, were invited for lunch at the Delhi Golf Club by a member.

