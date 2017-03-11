Kolkata: Arrest warrant issued against Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo. Babul Supriyo.

THE ALIPORE court on Friday issued a bailable arrest warrant against Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo, following a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress MLA Mohua Moitra. The warrant has to be executed within seven days, according to the court order. This comes a day after the police filed a chargesheet against the Asansol MP at the court.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Moitra, on January 4, had lodged a complaint against Supriyo alleging that the BJP leader had used words intended to “insult her modesty” during a live show on a TV channel. She had lodged the complaint at the Alipore police station, alleging that Supriyo had tried to make fun of her name by linking it to ‘Mahua’, a local drink, during the TV show on January 3.

On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered against Supriyo. Following this, Supriyo had sent defamation notices to three Trinamool Congress leaders — Saugata Roy, Tapas Pal and Moitra.

When contacted, Supriyo said: “It is funny as Kolkata Police is referring to me as absconding. I am a regular in Parliament and whenever I come to West Bengal, the state police gives me protection… my travel plans are shared with the officers. How can they say I am absconding?”

Asked whether he would move court, the MP said he is yet to receive the summons from Kolkata police. “Let me first get the summons, then I will decide what to do with it,” he added.

“He was asked to appear for interrogation on January 12. He had then said that he was busy the Sansad Mela in Asansol. The third notice asked Supriyo to appear before police on January 24. However, he did not, citing prior commitments… We filed a chargesheet against Supriyo at Alipore court yesterday, as he had been summoned thrice but did not turn up,” a senior police officer said.

Police also submitted footage of the TV programme in which the remarks were allegedly made, said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Moitra said, “Law will take its own course and I have faith in our judiciary.”