Kolkata arms racket: CID to leave for Bihar

DAYS AFTER an illegal firearms factory was busted at Rabindra Nagar in South-24 Parganas, a state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team from West Bengal on Friday is set to leave for Munger district in Bihar.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the case on May 15 — Goutam Roy (52), Mohammed Nasrul (28) and Mohammed Sabbir Alam (30). CID had said that Nasrul and Alam are from Munger district in Bihar, which is infamous for manufacturing of illegal weapons. ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar said: “We have got some leads. Our team will leave for Munger tomorrow to arrest a few more.”

Officials said during interrogation, the accused had revealed details on how Munger caters to Bengal’s demands for arms. “Some more names have come up. We need to arrest them before we expose the entire gang that is operating from Munger to Bengal,” said an official.

The CID has allegedly found that the Rabindra Nagar factory — from where 38 semi-finished pistols and some arms-making equipment were recovered — was operating for the last three to four months. “The pistols assembled at the factory was sold for about Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Mohammed Nasrul and Mohammed Sabbir Alam have revealed some big names connected to the arms market… We have information that the accused were in contact with some arms manufacturer in Munger,” said an official.

“We suspect more than 50 arms manufacturers and suppliers were actively operating from Munger to Bengal, especially in areas like Rabindra Nagar, Maheshtala and Metiabruz,” the official added.

“This gang would usually supply arms to South-24 Parganas, Nadia, Malda and other border areas across Bengal. The members mainly assembled the weapons and supplied the same to the market. For making arms, they used cheap parts, which they would get from Munger…” he said.

Last year in September, the district police had busted a similar arms-making factory at Kankhuli. The factory was being operated under the garb of tailoring and grocery shops. Four accused were arrested in that case. Three of them were from Munger. Following the incident, police had busted similar arms-making factories twice in the area last year. “Rabindra Nagar has become a ‘mini Munger’.

It is a minority dominated locality. The ‘karigars’ of Munger are easily available and they are masters in manufacturing arms. They can be hired at cheap cost. The demand of Munger weapons is high in West Bengal. To evade risk of direct supply of arms, goons are coming up with factories who are involved in assembling arms,” a CID official said.

