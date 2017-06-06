Kolkata: ADPR supporters call for rescinding ban on rallies

The College Square has been a protest hub in Kolkata. (File) The College Square has been a protest hub in Kolkata. (File)

The Association for Protection of Democratic Rights on Monday organised a rally demanding the withdrawal of the ban on holding meetings and rallies at College Square.

The rally, which was moving from Mahajati Sadan to College Square, was stopped by police at M G Road and College Street Crossing.

“Police said Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the College Square area, and any assembly of people will not be allowed there. Police officers also said that if we go there, we will be arrested,” said state APDR vice-president Ranjit Sur.

APDR members protested at M G Road and College Street Crossing after being stopped there. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on June 1 banned protests at College Square.

The move came after she received complaints from some Calcutta University students about difficulty studying due to noise coming from protests in the square. “We will explore legal options to withdraw this ban. Our protest against this move will continue,” Sur said.

