Kolkata: Admin of a Facebook page arrested for allegedly posting obscene memes

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested the admin of a Facebook page called ‘Specified Tarkata’ which allegedly posted defamatory and abusive posts about several famous personalities. The page had recently created obscene memes of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda, which resulted in the admin, Manimay Aich getting arrested.

“He would create obscene memes of such great personalities like Netaji, Tagore, Swamiji and so on. There is a subtle difference between humour and audacity. This page has crossed its entire limit”, said an official.

According to police sources, the page was created about two years ago. Initially the page would create humorous cartoons using pictures of actor and actress. However, slowly the page started creating morphed and derogatory cartoons of freedom fighters and political leaders. Kolkata Police received several complaint on its Facebook page about the content posted on ‘Specified Tarkata’ page.

“Several efforts were made to identify the person behind the page but it was difficult since he would keep his identity a secret. Finally officials of Kolkata police cyber department successfully traced the boy and he was arrested. He was staying in PG near Garia station. He is a third year student of Physics in a college in Kolkata. His mobile phone and pen drive has been seized,” revealed a senior Kolkata police official.

