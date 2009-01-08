Kolkata a safe haven for Bangla criminals

The four Bangladeshi criminals,who were arrested from the citys fringes on Sunday by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),were in the process of building up bonafide identities with an aim to get Indian passports.

According to senior CID officers,the criminals Nazrul Islam,Oidul Islam,Zakir Hussain and Shahid Ahmed Manzir  were arrested from rented accommodations in Garia,South 24 Parganas district. They were running an extortion racket in Bangladesh by using Kolkata as their base.

Deputy Inspector General Siddhinath Gupta,CID (Special Operations Group) said the four had been systematically constructing their Indian identities during their stay in the country for over two years.

In most cases involving fugitive Bangla criminals,they are able to procure basic documents like a driving licence in false name after illegally crossing the border. These four criminals too,did the same,Gupta told The Indian Express.

The next step was to get a bank account and the Income Tax departments Permanent Account Number. Once these documents were in hand,they acquired PDS ration cards. They were planning to use these documents to apply for Indian passports.

Nazrul Islam,the prime accused in the 2004 murder of Awami League MP Mohammad Asadullah,and his associates were running a flourishing extortion racket in Bangladesh,said a senior CID source.

Their associates in Bangladesh would carry out the extortion and funnel the proceeds to them via hawala channels. Their ultimate aim was to become bonafi-de Indian citizens and cover their past in Bangladesh, he added.

Mujibur Rehman Jameel,one of two Bangla fake currency racketeers arrested by the Kolkata polices Special Task Force (STF),had purchased the house in Teghoria where he was staying,said STF chief Rajiv Kumar.

The STF had arrested Jameel and his brother

Mohammad Mansoor Rahman on Tuesday from Esplanade with a sizeable cache of fake and genuine Indian currency notes.

Both the fugitives had managed to procure Indian documents under false names, said Kumar.

To avoid any detection of a link between them,Jameel had purchased the house in Teghoria in the name of Ayub Mondal,while Rahman assumed the profession of a zari worker in Bagnan,Howrah district. His employer provided him with accommodation, Kumar said.

According to both Gupta and Kumar,renting or purchasing accommodation in Kolkata is relatively easy due to the ready availability of false documents,the role played by unauthorised real estate brokers and the lack of attempts on the part of the landlords to verify prospective tenants through their local police station.

Nazrul and his associates had,in fact,built up a good reputation in their locality in Garia,Gupta said.

We started pursuing them after receiving information about them some time ago. Also,our counterparts in Bangladesh regularly send us information on criminals who have escaped to India, he added.

