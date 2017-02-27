Kolkata: 62-year-old man dies in police station

A 62-year-old man died on Sunday morning while he was being questioned at the Sinthee police station in an alleged molestation case.

The family of Snehamoy Dey, the deceased, claimed he was humiliated by the police and that the accusations were made without a formal complaint. They also alleged he was dragged to the police station without following any procedure.

According to the police, the accusation came from an employee of a worker at a beauty parlour near Dey’s house.

“She complained, claiming molestation and had identified Dey. We were just following up,” said an officer, while not confirming whether or not a complaint had actually been drawn up.

“He had not molested any woman. It was just a verbal accusation made by someone. No complaint was filed and weren’t given any documents either. But they dragged him to the police station, humiliated him. He was a cardiac patients and doctors had told him to avoid stress,” said a family member.

While the Kolkata Police headquarters have ordered a probe into the incident, officers at Sinthee police station denied the accusations against them. They said the deceased was not questioned in a manner that could warrant undue stress and was as per procedure. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police, however, confirmed that the role of the investigating officer in the case was being probed.

According to the police, Dey was rushed to hospital as soon as he showed discomfort. “He was rushed to a government hospital, but he died on the way. On reaching the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival,” said an officer.