Kolkata: 5 held for astrologer’s murder

Khardah Police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of an astrologer who was killed through the injection of air bubbles into his vein.

Police sources said the arrested persons have confessed to their crime, and officers have begun searching for another person involved in the incident. According to sources, the murder took place as revenge over an extra-marital affair involving astrologer Jayanta Bhattacharya and his secretary Mita Acharya.

Mita had left her husband Samar Acharya eight months ago, and had started living with Bhattacharya in Khardah, North 24 Parganas. In an attempt at revenge, her husband Samar Acharya plotted the murder.

Police sources said one of the accused confessed to using an injection to insert air bubbles into the astrologer’s vein. To ensure his death, they strangled him and threw him in a pond. Postmortem report revealed he died of heart attack caused by air bubbles. Officials said the modus operandus was inspired by the movie Vertical Limit.

Bhattacharya went missing on February 17, following which his body was found in a pond on February 19.