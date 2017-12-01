Kolkata: 4-year-old sexually assaulted in school, two teachers arrested 

The parents of the girl child lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur Police station, a senior Kolkata Police officer said. (Representational Image) The parents of the girl child lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur Police station, a senior Kolkata Police officer said. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old nursery student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a prominent private school in the city where a similar incident had taken place three years ago, triggering angry protests by guardians following which two teachers were arrested. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Vishal Garg said two physical training (PT) instructors of the school were arrested after interrogating them.

The parents of the girl child lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur Police station, a senior Kolkata Police officer said. The child after returning home on Thursday from her school – G D Birla Education Centre – kept on crying and complained of severe pain. Her mother spotted blood stains on her clothes, he said.

The girl told her mother that the physical training teacher had taken her to the washroom but could not narrate what happened thereafter. Her parents then took her to a paediatrician who advised her to be taken to the police, Garg said.

The girl was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital late last night and tests were performed to confirm the alleged sexual assault on her, hospital sources said. Her condition was now stable and she was released, the sources said, adding that the investigation report has been submitted to the police.

Following the incident, parents of the students protested in front of the school demanding immediate suspension of the accused teacher. Principal of G D Birla Education Centre S Nath said that security of students is the top priority of the school. “We are looking into everything. Give us some time. I’m assuring all the parents that security is the top concern for us,” she said.

“We don’t want this. All the children of the school are my children,” she said. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that he is looking into the incident with “utmost seriousness”.

“I have no words to condemn the incident. Strongest punishment should be given to those responsible for the incident,” he said. Chatterjee said that he had heard that such an incident had also taken place in that school three years ago and the school authorities should ensure security of the students.

Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Sasi Panja said the child welfare committee has been asked to visit the school and the hospital where the girl was admitted. “I just cannot think of what has happened in that school. The authorities of the school had assured three years ago that they will ensure safety in the school premises,” she said.

West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Ananya Chakraborty said, “I have asked the school authorities why CCTVs were not installed there in the last three years, but they have no answer. They said it will be done this month. I am not satisfied with their answer,” she said. “We want full investigation into the incident,” she added.

