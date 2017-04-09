Kolkata: 3rd bus service to Bangladesh launched

The trial run of the bus service connecting Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka was flagged off from Nabanna on Saturday. Subham Dutta The trial run of the bus service connecting Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka was flagged off from Nabanna on Saturday. Subham Dutta

In a bid to strengthen ties between India and Bangladesh, a third bus service connecting Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka was launched on Saturday. The trial run of the service started from the state secretariat Nabanna.

Officials added that the service will be run by the WB Transport Department in India and by the Bangladesh Road Transportation Corporation (BRTC) in Bangladesh.

“The service will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from Kolkata. From Dhaka, it’ll run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday. The fare is yet to be decided,” said an official.

Senior state ministers Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Firad Hakim flagged off the buses. The bus will cover 409 km and will take seven hours to reach Kulna and 13 hours to Dhaka. The two other existing services are on the Kolkata-Dhaka and Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala routes.

Officials also announced the Radhikapur-Birol railway link and the trial run for the Kolkata-Khulna rail route. The 120-km rail route from Kolkata to Khulna, via Petrapole is likely to begin service in July, said officials.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now