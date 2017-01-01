Kolkata: 30kg gold looted from finance company

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Four unidentified persons on Friday morning made away with 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 8 crore from a branch of Manappuram Finance Limited in Dunlop More in Baranagar. According to police, the accused approached the branch close to 10am, when it was just about to open for the day. A man wearing a helmet was stopped at the entrance by the employees, including manager Manoj Kumar. The man held Kumar at gunpoint and entered the branch.

There were six employees in the bank who were held at gunpoint too. The accused then forced the employees to surrender the key to the strong rooms and lockers and looted gold kept in them. Within 20 minutes, they had looted the gold and fled.

Later, a complaint was lodged with Baranagar police station. Police rushed to the spot. CID officials also visited the spot. Two persons have been detained so far. Customers of the finance company staged protest following the incident.

According to police, CCTV footage showed the accused had arrived in motorcycles. The customers of the finance company protested the incident. Later, the company issued a statement, saying, “The management of Manappuram Finance Ltd. assures the interest of our customers and security of their gold jewellery is our first priority. We confirm the gold jewellery kept in the branch is fully insured and that the affected customers will not be put to any loss on this account.

“The firm’s Dunlop Bridge branch was targeted by a gang of armed robbers who overpowered the security guards on duty and assaulted the branch manager before fleeing with the gold. The company promptly alerted the police and all necessary information, including CCTV footage, is shared with them. The company uses a combination of security guards and a rapid action team to secure the premises, and has advanced centrally monitored security systems in place across all our branches.”