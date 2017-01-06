Kolkata: 3 injured while dousing fire at Dum Dum factory

“Three people while trying to douse the fire received injury. However, they are stable. A case have been registered”, said DIG (Fire) Jag Mohan. “Three people while trying to douse the fire received injury. However, they are stable. A case have been registered”, said DIG (Fire) Jag Mohan.

A fire broke that out on Wednesday evening at a factory close to Dum Dum airport was brought under control on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the factory, which stored pesticides and fertilisers, was gutted but no casualties were reported. The three-storey factory is located in Ganganagar, Madhyamgram of North-24 Parganas.

Watch What Else Is making News

According to witnesses, the fire broke out at 6.30pm on Wednesday. The building also housed a garment unit. Workers there first noticed smoke. Soon, residents nearby sensed something pungent in the air and left their houses in panic. The fire department was soon called and 38 fire tenders were pressed into service. The thick smoke hindered the fire fighters.

“Three people while trying to douse the fire received injury. However, they are stable. A case have been registered”, said DIG (Fire) Jag Mohan. A portion of the factory collapsed under the heat. By 8AM on Thursday, the fire was brought under control.

According to a senior fire department official, the godown was a dumping ground for pesticides and chemicals from Durgapur. They suspect that kerosene had been mixed in the chemical, which could have been the starting point for the fire.