Kolkata: 3 arrested for ‘vandalising’ CMRI hospital

Three persons were on Thursday arrested for allegedly vandalising a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. A local court remanded them to police custody till February 18. According to police, areas in Ekbalpur and Khiderpore were raided after going through CCTV footage of the incident.

“Rakesh Dhanuk (25), Jiauddin Sheikh (26), Sheikh Sony (22) have been arrested so far. Raids are still on”, said Joint CP (headquarters) Supratim Sarkar. According to police, the accused were seen purportedly attacking and damaging hospital property.

The hospital was vandalised by a mob after 16-year old Saika Praveen died due to alleged negligence.The hospital was vandalised by a mob after 16-year old Saika Praveen died due to alleged negligence. At a press conference Thursday, CMRI hospital’s Dr Shantanu Chattopadhyay said: “Not every death is due to medical negligence. The patient was brought to hospital in very critical condition and had only 10 per cent survival chance. However an internal committee have been formed who will look into the allegations.”

As per hospital authorities, the patient had been treated at a nursing home, and her health was “mismanaged” earlier.

“We admitted the patient on humanitarian grounds. Her blood pressure was dropping at the time… Survival rate was very low,” said Chattopadhyay.