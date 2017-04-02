Kolkata: 3 arrested for ‘gangrape’, murder of minor

Three persons were arrested on Saturday for the alleged gangrape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Malda. Her body was found hanging in an abandoned market on Thursday. The body of the girl, who had been allegedly missing since Tuesday, was found after villagers complained to police of a foul smell from the market, located close to Netaji Club, on Thursday. On searching, police found blood stains at the entrance of a building.

The decomposed body was found hanging inside. According to police, family of the girl lodged a complaint in Ratua Police station on Saturday, alleging gang rape. “We have arrested three — Pappu, Mangal and Subhash. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act,” said Arnab Ghosh, SP (Malda). According to sources, all the three accused are residents of Ratanpur.

When asked why police took no action when the girl was missing since Tuesday, he added, “There was no missing complaint from the family. After police recovered her body, her family alleged that she was missing from Tuesday.” A few liquor bottles were also recovered from the area from where the body was found, said police. Locals alleged that the girl was raped in the club.

