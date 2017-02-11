Kolkata: 19-year-old found dead in Kestopur apartment

Representational image. Representational image.

A 19-year-old engineering student was found dead at a rented apartment in Kestopur on Thursday, with police prima facie believing he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his dining room. “Iman Dutta, a first year electronics and communication engineering student, was found dead at his friend’s apartment. No suicide note has been found. A case of unnatural death has been registered,” DC (detective department) of Bidhannagar Police Santosh Pandey told The Indian Express.

Iman had come to Kolkata to study engineering with five of his friends – all residents of Purulia. Three of his friends had taken a flat on rent, while he stayed at a paying guest accommodation in Rubi area near EM Bypass. His friends had given him the keys to the flat and left for Purulia a few days ago.

According to police sources, Iman had invited his girlfriend to the flat, and she had visited him at about 2.30 pm on Thursday. She allegedly returned later in the evening with a friend and found the door locked from the inside. When no one answered the door, neighbours gathered at the spot and contacted police, who broke open the door and found his body.

Police sources said Dutta’s girlfriend had wanted to discontinue their relationship, following which he committed suicide. “We have interrogated the girl. It seems Dutta was upset about his relationship ending. However, it is too early to say anything right now. Investigation is ongoing,” said an officer.