Kolkata: 18-yr-old booked for ‘molesting’ girl

An 18-year-old youth has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Kakdweep in South 24 Paraganas. According to police, the incident took place Saturday. According to police sources the accused stays close to the victim’s house. On Saturday, the girl was returning home when the alleged incident happened.

“She was alone at the time. This boy called her inside and abused her. She started screaming and managed to come out of his home. She told all what happened to her mother,” said the girl’s father. “Since I was not home then, they didn’t complaint the same day. On Sunday, we registered a case against the accused.” The accused allegedly confessed his crime before the victim’s family after which a complaint was lodged.