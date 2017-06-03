Kolkata: 18-year-old ‘attacked’ with acid by girlfriend’s father

Representational Image Representational Image

AN 18-YEAR-OLD youth was attacked with acid allegedly by his girlfriend’s father at Konnagarh in Ghatal in West Midnapore district on Thursday.

Sources in the police said that the youth, Surojit Santra, was in a relationship with a girl of Class XI since the last three years. The girl’s family, however, was against their affair and had asked Surojit to maintain a distance from her, But, when the family found out that he was still meeting the girl, they allegedly conspired to teach him a lesson, they said.

Surojit, a first-year student of Ghatal College, has received serious injuries on his face and neck. He is stable now, said a police official. Police have detained the girl’s mother, while her father is absconding. “The girl was asked by her father to invite Surojit at home. Following this, he rushed to meet her parents. The family apparently tried to verbally abuse him and later they indulged into a physical fight. Prima facie, the girl’s father attacked him with acid,” the official said.

Surojit was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a government hospital in Kolkata. The boy’s father, Ajoy Santra, has lodged a police complaint. “We have received a complaint and are probing the matter,” a police official said.

