Kolkata: 17-year-old trainee found hanging in posh club

Representational Image Representational Image

A 17-year-old management trainee was found dead in her room at a high-end club in the southern fringes of the city on Sunday. Sources said she had been unhappy due to “differences with her family” and her “personal relationships”.

Police found Purnima Debnath hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf tied around her neck in the staff quarters of the Eastern Metropolitan Club at Kalikapur.

“No foul play has been detected so far and no complaint has been received as of now,” said DC (south suburban division) Bandana Varun Chandra Shekhar. Another officer said, “She had joined the club as a trainee only a few days ago. She was found to be in a relationship with a colleague, but due to some problems between them, she had locked herself inside the room till yesterday afternoon… When repeated calls went unanswered, authorities broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling.” She was then rushed to Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A resident of Balurghat of South Dinajpur, Purnima had studied hotel management at ITI Balurghat, and was undergoing training in the club’s food and beverage department, said police. “She had been associated with the club since October 17. She was staying on her own in a room on the second floor of the staff quarters,” said a police officer.

“Initial interrogation of a few people has revealed that she had married someone a year ago, but since she is still not an adult, there is no documentation of it. The marriage did not work out, after which she got enrolled in the hotel management course. We have also received information that she had an argument with her family over her broken relationship and her changing lifestyle, because of which she was probably upset,” said an officer, adding that prima facie, it was a case of suicide. “We have sent the body for autopsy, after which we will be able to ascertain the actual cause of death. A case of unnatural death has been registered. We have detained a few people, who are being questioned,” said the officer.