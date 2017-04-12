West Bengal: 16 arrested in lottery racket

WITH THE arrest of 16 people, the police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket involved in duping people over bogus lottery prizes. “The accused made people deposit a processing fee after they were fooled into believing that they have won the lottery. The prize amount would vary from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh,” said a police officer. Police suspect the mastermind of the racket, which has been operational for the last one year, is absconding.

Among the 16 accused, while five belong to West Bengal, four are from Bihar, three each from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and one from Odisha. They all were produced in the Sealdah court on Tuesday, which sent them to police custody till April 21.

“Police have recovered 60 mobile phones, two laptops and 10 passbooks of nationalised and private banks from the accused. While 13 of the accused were arrested from a house in Baguihati, the rest were arrested from Koikhali and Kestopur areas on the VIP Road,” said a police officer.

“The accused also targeted people from outside Bengal. They had access of the customer database of online shopping portal Naaptol. They would target the customers and approach them with bogus lottery prizes. To win their trust, they used to email them a copy of the prize money cheque and asked the customers to deposit a processing fee,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

Police said a minimum of

Rs 50,000 was charged as the processing fee by the accused. The matter came to limelight after a victim, Arun Kumar Sinha, lodged a complaint on January 30 at Chitpur police station, alleging that he had been cheated of more than Rs 1 lakh.

