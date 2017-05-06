Keep your eyes, ears open to curb crime: CM Mamata Banerjee to Nadia police

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the law and order situation in Nadia, where a Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead last month, and asked police to keep their “eyes and ears open” to curb crime.

Mamata also asked police to identify communally-sensitive areas in Nadia and not allow anyone to foment trouble.

“Killing, dacoity, this is not happening in any other district. It is a discredit for Nadia district. Why are murder cases increasing in the area? Why are criminals roaming scot-free? Do not sit in the office, walk on streets. I don’t believe that outsiders come, create law and order problem and escape and police remain ignorant about it. Please keep your eyes and ears open, take action against outsiders who are involved in crime,” the chief minister said during an administrative review meeting held at Rabindra Bhavan in Krishnanagar.

The meeting, which was held for the second time in Nadia after 2016 Assembly elections, was attended by senior police officers including DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, government officials, MLAs and state ministers.

Trinamool Congress leader and village panchayat head Dulal Biswas (52) was shot dead by a group of armed men, who opened fire on him inside the party office last month.

As per sources, Mamata was furious over the murder and sought clarifications from the police officers without mentioning Biswas’s name at the meeting.

“Important TMC workers were killed in the district. It has become a one-sided affair. I am against killing of workers of any political party. The last murder that took place in Nadia has been given to CID. Please ensure it is dealt with seriously,” she said.

“Things looted can be brought back, but what about those who have been murdered? I have seen that people from Trinamool Congress are being targeted and murdered. I do not believe in violent politics. But somehow, only TMC men are being targeted,” Mamata added.

The chief minister asked the district police to instill a sense of security among people and directed them to intensify their patrolling.

According to sources, Mamata asked police to maintain a strict vigil so that trafficking of babies and cattle could be stopped.

She also directed the officers-in-charge of Hanshkhali, Chapra, Taherpur and Ranaghat areas in Nadia to explain the reasons for failing to contain crimes in their respective areas. The chief minister also asked them to strengthen their intelligence network, they added.

Turning to the development of the district, the chief minister said she had a plan to declare Nabadwip as a heritage town.

100 per cent electrification had been completed in Nadia district, Mamata said.

