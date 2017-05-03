Kashmir violence: Bajrang Dal submits missive on stone-pelting against jawans

Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) (Representational Image) Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) (Representational Image)

AS PART of its nation-wide programme, members of Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Suburban Division) on Tuesday to protest against stone pelting on CRPF jawans in Kashmir.

The memorandum was submitted on behalf of Bajrang Dal, south Kolkata. “Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will submit more such memorandums to Superintendents of Police of other districts as well,” said Abhijit Majumdar, the convener of Bajrang Dal, south Kolkata.

The members of the Sangh Parivar outfit also submitted memorandums to various senior police officers in Purulia and Asansol.

“It is part of our national programme. We are sending the memorandum to the President of India through senior police officers across the country. The situation in Kashmir is getting worse every day with stones being pelted at our jawans. We are protesting against this continuous attack on security personnel in Kashmir,” said VHP spokesperson Sourish Mukherjee.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now