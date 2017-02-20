Kanyashree scheme applicant in Kolkata: Girl ‘humiliated’ in school, probe on

THE JALPAIGURI district administration has begun a probe into allegations that teachers at a government school, while enrolling a Class VIII student under Kanyashree scheme, had asked her pointed questions about her father — who had abandoned her — and humiliated her.

Officials said in December last year, following the Class VIII final exams, the girl — a resident of Rajganj block — had gone to her school to enroll herself as a beneficiary under Kanyashree scheme. “Some teachers, including the headmistress, asked for documents pertaining to her father. This was inspite of the fact that it is well known he had deserted her. They insisted on documents, including identity proof of her father, and so on… No such documents are required for enrollment,” said an official.

“Following this, the girl was teased by some teachers, a section of the non-teaching staff and even some students… After this, she stopped going to school. She is yet to be enrolled as a beneficiary,” the official added.

The incident came to light after the girl and her mother met with the district inspector of schools (secondary) and BDO Prema Sherpa. Later, the district administration employed the mother in the 100-days work (MNREGA) scheme. The BDO went on to inform the district magistrate and the DI of schools about the incident. “When the incident came to our notice, we immediately initiated an inquiry,” said a district official.

“On Friday, a two-member team from the district school education department and BDO office went to the school, but could not find the headmistress. As the girl did not want to study in the school, the block administration and the school education department is planning to admit her in another government school nearby,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, the school authorities could not be contacted for comments.