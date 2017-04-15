Kanthi Dakshin bypoll: ‘Left votes shifted to BJP’

Surjya Kanta Mishra Surjya Kanta Mishra

A day after the Kanthi Dakshin bypoll results were announced, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on Friday said that the Left’s votes had transferred to BJP.

The Left Front was pushed to third place after registering only 10.2 per cent vote share, while the BJP emerged second with 31 per cent vote share. Compared to the 2016 Assembly election, the Left Front witnessed a 24 per cent drop in vote share while the BJP witnessed a 22 per cent increase.

“It is evident from the Kanthi Dakshin bypoll result that our votes got transferred to BJP. Those who wanted to vote against the TMC voted for BJP instead of Left Front,” Mishra said in a press conference.

He further said defeating Trinamool Congress and BJP was the need of the hour, and kept the door open for another informal tie-up with the Congress ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

“Election for seven municipalities will be held on May 14. We will give a good fight to TMC and BJP in places where we have our strength. In other places where we do not have that much strength, any other party should put up a good contest. We will support anyone who will fight against the TMC and BJP,” Mishra said.

Describing the rise of BJP in Bengal as “dangerous”, Mishra held the TMC responsible.

“The rise of BJP is nation-wide and it is also happening in the state, which is quite dangerous. Their rise is dangerous for the country as well as the state. In West Bengal, BJP has grown under tutelage of TMC owing to their mutual understanding,” he said.

The CPM state secretary also criticised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for “going soft” on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“We all know about her meeting with the Prime Minister. Now it does not come as a surprise why a central minister is silent about Narada and Saradha scams. She held the meeting to get respite from central investigation agencies,” he said.

