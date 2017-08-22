Kalimpong blast: ‘Miscreants did recee before attack’, police conduct raids

Officials investigate the blast site after an explosion near a motor-stand in Darjeeling on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Officials investigate the blast site after an explosion near a motor-stand in Darjeeling on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Police suspect that miscreants did a recce before carrying out the grenade blast at Kalimpong police station that killed a civic volunteer and injured two others on Saturday night. Sources in the police said they have collected CCTV footages and are trying to identify the accused. The CID and forensic experts have already collected chemical samples of the grenade after the explosion.

“We suspect that the miscreants did a recce before the bomb was hurled at the police station. We are conducting raids,” SP (Kalimpong) Ajit Kumar Yadav told The Indian Express.

Sources said that the hand grenade was of high-intensity. “A specific material called ‘nitrogeletin’ was used in an improvised metal pipe. It was of such a high intensity that the splinters were found 30 meters away from the blast spot,” said a source.

The technique of the explosion, sources said, was archaic. It was exploded non-electrically like how petrol bombs are burnt during festive season. A fuse was used to initiate the detonation of the grenade, they said. Sources said that though they suspect Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders behind the explosion, a breakthrough in the case will only be achieved after the police are able to identify the two motorcycle-borne miscreants captured in the CCTV cameras near the police station.

GJM chief Bimal Gurung and four other party leaders have been booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for the grenade blast. The UAPA had already been slapped against Gurung after a blast in Darjeeling’s Chowkbazar on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

