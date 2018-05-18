Kakdwip deaths: CPM says cops not releasing bodies

CPM workers at the protest. (Express photo by Partha Paul) CPM workers at the protest. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Police on Thursday detained more than 100 CPM workers when they blocked the Central Avenue in protest against the police for “refusing” to hand over bodies of its candidates who had died in their house in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district four days ago.

The CPM on Monday alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were responsible for the deaths of Debu Das and Uma Das. The ruling party however denied the allegation. The police, meanwhile, sent the bodies for an autopsy.

Demanding the bodies, CPM workers protested outside the Kolkata Police morgue near Central Avenue. Police used force to remove them from the area and a scuffled ensued between them.

“Our 7 PCMs including 2 CCMs along with 111 (31 women) comrades arrested for demanding bodies of Com. Debu and Usha Das burnt alive in Kakdwip after 4 days’ battle for a FIR and the post-mortem. Join the Sunday March to Kakdwip. The battle continues,” said CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra in a tweet.

