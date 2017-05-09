Justice Karnan ‘sentences’ CJI, seven SC judges to five-year Rigorous Imprisonment

Justice C S Karnan (Source: Subham Dutta/File) Justice C S Karnan (Source: Subham Dutta/File)

CALCUTTA HIGH Court Judge C S Karnan, who is facing a contempt case in the Supreme Court, on Monday sentenced Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and seven SC judges to five-year rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty under the SC/ST Atrocities Act-1989 and amended Act of 2015.

Along with CJI, six judges — Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Kurian Joseph — had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan in February after he had named 20 “corrupt judges”, seeking a probe against them. Justice Karnan had alleged this was done because he is a Dalit.

Later, Justice Karnan had added another SC judge, Justice R Banumathi, to his list because she, along with CJI — as part of a two-judge bench — had passed an order restraining him from performing judicial and administrative work.

“Considering the available documents, this court come to conclusion that the above said accused are jointly committed the offences punishable under the SC/ST Atrocities Act of 1989 and Amended Act of 2015. Therefore, this court imposes the punishment under 1- Under Section 3, sub-section (1)(m) of the SC/ST Atrocities Act the accused 1 to 8 imposed to undergo a sentence of 5 years rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 1,00,000 each, failing which to undergo a further six months of imprisonment,” Justice Karnan said in his order from his home in New Town.

He also awarded the same punishment under sub-section (1) (r) and (1) (u) of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Justice Karnan directed all three sentences to run concurrently. “This court directs the commissioner of police, New Delhi, to execute the order. If the accused aggrieved by this order, they are at liberty to approach Parliament. Until such time, the accused 1 to 8 shall not hold office and not be permitted to deal in any cases on the file of the Supreme Court besides any administrative orders,” the order said.

He also directed that the fine amount be “paid within a period of one week to the National Commission, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Constitutional body, Khan Market, New Delhi from date of receipt of the order.”

Justice Karnan further said that an order passed by him on April 13 directing the members of the seven-judge bench to pay a fine of Rs 14 crore was in force, and directed “the registrar general attached to the Supreme Court to recover the said amount from the salary of each.” He also directed Justice Banumathi to pay compensation of Rs 2 crore.

The SC has taken suo motu cognisance of various letters written by Justice Karnan against judges of Madras High Court and SC, and restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial power from February 8. The seven-judge bench had given Justice Karnan four weeks to respond to the contempt notice. He appeared before SC on March 31, becoming the first HC judge to do so in Indian history. Later, Justice Karnan issued a suo motu order against the seven judges, directing them to “appear” before him on April 28 for “violating” Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As none of the SC judges showed up, Justice Karnan on April 28 postponed the date of appearance to May 1. The same day, the seven-judge bench instructed the state DGP to constitute a team of police personnel and ensure that Justice Karnan is medically examined on May 4 and a report is submitted to the court by May 8.

On May 4, Justice Karnan declined to undergo a mental health check-up, telling a team of doctors he is “absolutely normal” and has a “stable mind”.

