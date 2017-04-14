Justice Karnan asks CJI, six judges to appear before him

Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata on Thursday. Express Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata on Thursday. Express

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice C S Karnan on Thursday issued a “suo motu judicial order” against Chief Justice of India (CJI) J S Khehar and six other Supreme Court judges and directed them to appear before him on April 28 for “violating” the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Justice Karnan, who has been facing a contempt charge from the apex court and has been barred from discharging his duties, said that all the seven judges — CJI Khehar, Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Kurian Joseph — were “offenders” under the Act. Justice Karnan claimed that the judges of the bench have insulted him “wantonly and deliberately and with malafide intention”.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Kolkata, Justice Karnan said, “I am directing the Hon’ble seven judges to give your replies in person or through your counsel regarding declaration of guilt and quantum of punishment by 28.04.2017 at 11.30 am at my residence, which has now become my make-shift court at Rosedale, New Town, Kolkata.” He passed the “suo motu judicial order” from his residence. However, since the apex court had taken away his administrative and judicial powers, it was not clear if the order has any legal validity.

“They should give their views regarding quantum of punishment for the violation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act,” Justice Karnan told reporters. He added that he was being targeted for being a Dalit. In his order, Justice Karnan has also directed the Airports Authority of India’s Delhi in-charge to not allow these seven judges to travel abroad. He has also ordered that they must surrender their passports to the Director General of Delhi Police within 15 days.

The order also bars the judges from moving any court against it. “The Hon’ble 7 Judges as mentioned above are not permitted to move any court against this Court’s order since the first accused, namely the CJI, is controlling all courts in India,” the order read. In Thursday’s order, Justice Karnan said that CJI Khehar had on March 31 raised a question as to how his mental health was. The question was “endorsed” by the six other judges of the bench, Justice Karnan, said, adding it amounted to insulting him in the open court.

The seven-judge bench headed by Khehar had issued a suo motu contempt notice against Justice Karnan in February after he had in January named 20 “corrupt judges”, seeking a probe against them to curb “high corruption” in the Indian judiciary.

Subsequently, Justice Karnan appeared before the apex court on March 31 following a bailable warrant issued against him by the Supreme Court. The seven judges gave the Calcutta High Court judge four weeks to respond to the contempt notice. Even as he presented himself before the Supreme Court, Justice Karnan told them that he would not respond to the notice. WITH PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now