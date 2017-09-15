Jadavpur University VC asks students to help improve public perception

“There is a qualitative difference between private and public spaces. There is a law in our country and what can be done at home, can’t be done in public,” he added. (Source: Express Photo) “There is a qualitative difference between private and public spaces. There is a law in our country and what can be done at home, can’t be done in public,” he added. (Source: Express Photo)

Jadavpur University Vice-chancellor Suranjan Das today called upon students to help improve public perception about the premier institution. Das, who was speaking at a convention on alleged drug and narcotic consumption in the JU campus, regretted that such a programme had to be held.

“Since Jadavpur University is to be declared an institute of national eminence by UGC and we are forwarding proposal to improve its ranking as a state-funded university, certain reports (about drug abuse in the campus) do not help in improving public perception about the institution and can only harm us,” Das said at the convention.

“There is a qualitative difference between private and public spaces. There is a law in our country and what can be done at home, can’t be done in public,” he added. Das said since the beginning of his tenure as the VC he had tried to ensure there is scope for liberal views and free space in the university. “Unlike nearby central institutes and other universities, I have removed CCTV from the university campus.”

“But since I believe the campus has greater ties with society, I would request a section of students not to misuse their acquired democratic rights,” he said and added no administrative act could solve problems of drug abuse in the campus. “We can solve any social problem in a scientific manner by raising awareness and work towards improving the standard of research and studies in the institution,” he said.

“JU has been consistently working towards improving its ranking and that has been apparent in the rankings given by National Assessment and Accreditation Council and National Institutional Ranking Framework. But we must realise the dream of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore to make the institution as a centre of culture,” he said. An Arts Faculty Students Union representative said “We are not for any punitive measures but welcome any initiative to ensure proper atmosphere in the campus.”

