Two JMB members arrested by STF in connection with Bodh Gaya blast

Both the accused have been remanded to fourteen days in police custody. Both the accused have been remanded to fourteen days in police custody.

Special Task Force unit of Kolkata Police has arrested two active members of Jamatul Mujahidin Bangladesh, a banned terror outfit, for their alleged involvement in a recent low-intensity blast in Bodh Gaya, where Tibetan spiritual guru Dalai Lama was holding a workshop.

Primary investigation has revealed that the two accused were involved in the incident. Police had recovered explosives from them including Ammonium Nitrate.

“We arrested Paigamber Sheikh (24) and Jamirul Sheikh (31) yesterday. Apart from 50 kilograms of explosive Ammonium Nitrate, one laptop and other materials used to make explosives have been recovered. In primary interrogation, the two accused revealed their links with the group that had planted IED at Bodh Gaya during Dalai Lama’s visit”, said Murlidhar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (STF).

As per officials, Paigamber Sheikh is a resident of Murshidabad and he was arrested from Kankuria Gram in Murshidabad. Police conducted a raid at his residence on Wednesday. Jamirul of Ratanpur in Murshidabad was nabbed from Phansideva in Darjeeling.

“The two accused were arrested with the help of Murshidabad, Siliguri and Darjeeling Police”, Sharma added.

National Investigating Agency, which is investigating the Bodh Gaya low-intensity blast, has already been informed by STF, officials said.

On January 19, a low-intensity bomb had gone off and two live bombs were detected near the Kalchakra ground. Dalai Lama and a host of foreign Buddhist Pilgrims were camping at Bodh Gaya to participate in a month-long Kalchakra puja.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App