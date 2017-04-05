Jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh missing from Rituparna Sengupta’s house: Police

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:April 5, 2017 3:54 am
ACTOR RITUPARNA Sengupta’s mother on Tuesday alleged since the last two months, gold jewellery has been going missing from their Robinson Street residence in Kolkata.
In a complaint lodged at the Shakespeare Sarani police station, Nandita Sengupta alleged that within the two months, jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh had been stolen from the House. Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg said: “Her mother has lodged a complaint. We have initiated a case and investigation is on.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now