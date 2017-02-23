Jayanagar: TMC factions clash over a ‘dirt road’

The clashes reveal the political underpinnings in the region. (Source: Google map) The clashes reveal the political underpinnings in the region. (Source: Google map)

The question of who owned a stretch of dirt road (kachha road) at Jayanagar in South-24 Parganas was the epicentre of clashes that took place among Trinamool Congress workers on Wednesday. At least five persons were injured and two were arrested in the incident. The clashes reveal the political underpinnings in the region. Since 1967, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) had won every Assembly election from here barring two – once 1972 and the other last year.

“Jayanagar was famous for being the SUCI citadel. It shows the extent to which Mamata Banerjee’s popularity has increased here. Two things are important. Firstly, the TMC party structure here isn’t as established as the other places. The second thing is that the party will not tolerate this and will take action against anti-party activities,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

According to police, the road in question was being eyed by the faction, allegedly headed by senior Trinamool Congress leader Gaur Sarkar while the other faction is headed by MLA Biswanath Das.

“The conflict between the two factions has been growing. Das won the elections with a narrow margin, but it is Sarkar who has been working in the area for a longer time. Both of them are important leaders, and perhaps this conflict was inevitable,” said a senior police officer.

Ever since the violence, each faction has blamed the other for the clash.

The police officer said, “We are investigating the allegations made by both groups of TMC leader. They are both alleging that the other had attacked them.”